Over the next few weeks, high school students across the nation will be taking the stage for graduation. This shining moment is a perfect reminder for incoming juniors and seniors to buckle down and get college ready— but where should you start? First, item you can knock off your checklist is college visits.

Dr. Dameion Crook from Mickey Leland Prep Academy in Houston has a special message for parents looking to help their high school senior or junior prepare for college.