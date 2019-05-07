Mother’s Day: Treat mom to a day of shopping and pampering at Houston’s BLVD Place

It's never a bad time to shower mom in love, but some of us are in a race against the clock to find the perfect present for Mother's Day this weekend.

Paloma at BLVD Place

Maggie outside Paloma, a nail spa at BLVD Place.

Maggie's latest adventure brings her to BLVD Place at Post Oak Boulevard and San Felipe to find a thoughtful gift for mom— from fashion, food, facial and more.

She is scoping out the many different ways you can pamper mom in style at this 20-acre retail center.

Maggie catches up with "momprenuer" Maryam Naderi of Paloma, nail salon that balances wellness and beauty, and then escapes to the French countryside at Rise N°2 for some savory eats and sweet treats.

