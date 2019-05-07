Tasty Tuesday with Masterchef Season 9 Finalist Cesar Cano

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Cesar Cano can definitely stand the heat in the kitchen! Cano is known as one of the finalists in Season 9 of MasterChef.

Not only is he an amazing cook, Cano is an English Teacher at Pasadena Memorial High School. "I see them as one in the same in a creative medium — one uses a blank page the other uses a blank plate. For me, it's just an extension of both my creative nature," Cano explained.

Cano shared a breakfast dish, Chilaquiles, that his mother loves to make — even claiming she makes it better than other mothers. Chilaquiles is composed of fried tortilla chips, tomato sauce, queso fresco, mexican crema, onions, garlic, chicken and cilantro. He also shared his other dishes such as a vegetarian taco and tomato jam empanadas.

Cano plans to host several taco tasting pop-up dinners twice a month during the summer.