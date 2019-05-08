× Fort Bend County judge issues disaster declaration

Judge KP George issued a disaster declaration for Fort Bend County, according to a sent at 10:04 p.m. Tuesday.

“I have issued a Disaster Declaration for Fort Bendy County. Our residents need to understand that this is a serious threat. This flash flooding tonight is contributing to the Brazos River levels, which still pose a threat later this week. We are not out of the woods yet,” the judge tweeted.

Throughout the night, George reminded residents to never drive or walk into flood waters— especially if you don’t know how deep the water levels are.