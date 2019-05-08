Major flooding, heavy rains and overnight water recuses after severe weather hits Houston area 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — Many local residents are still in recovery mood Wednesday morning after severe weather hit parts of the Houston area; particularly Kingwood, New Caney, Porter and Sugar Land. Throughout Tuesday night, officials and Good Samaritans, stepped up to help their fellow Houstonians get home safely if possible, performing water rescues and other emergency efforts.

Neighborhoods in Kingwood and Porter were hit the hardest, receiving up to 10 inches of rain. In some school districts, low levels of water flooded some campuses and students were trapped inside— away from their parents and families— for several hours.

Here’s a look at what’s left of Hamblen Road in Kingwood. It’s almost completely washed away after yesterday’s rain. This is between Red Bud Ln & Bonnie Glen. @CW39Houston pic.twitter.com/HP8bUhjxtI — Courtney Carpenter (@CourtneyCW39) May 8, 2019

Traffic was at a standstill in both directions along U.S. 59 from Kingwood Drive to the Grand Parkway as heavy flooding covered the feeder roads, some drivers even abandoned their cars as to avoided driving through deep waters.

Further into Kingwood, a large sinkhole developed on Hamblen Road between Red Bud Lane and Bonnie Glen as a result of the intense storm.

The following school districts were forced to closed Wednesday:

Cleveland ISD

Huffman ISD

New Caney ISD

Splendora ISD

Fort Bend ISD was delayed by two hours.

Some neighborhoods continue to be affected by standing water. In order to ensure the safety of all staff, and to better assess all schools and facilities, Fort Bend ISD will operate on a two-hour delay. — Fort Bend ISD (@FortBendISD) May 8, 2019

Meanwhile, the judge of the Fort Bend County Flood District was forced to sign a declaration of disaster.

“I have issued a Disaster Declaration for Fort Bendy County. Our residents need to understand that this is a serious threat. This flash flooding tonight is contributing to the Brazos River levels, which still pose a threat later this week. We are not out of the woods yet,” the judge tweeted.