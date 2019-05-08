Major flooding, heavy rains and overnight water recuses after severe weather hits Houston area 

HOUSTON — Many local residents are still in recovery mood Wednesday morning after severe weather hit parts of the Houston area; particularly Kingwood, New Caney, Porter and Sugar Land. Throughout Tuesday night, officials and Good Samaritans, stepped up to help their fellow Houstonians get home safely if possible, performing water rescues and other emergency efforts.
Neighborhoods in Kingwood and Porter were hit the hardest, receiving up to 10 inches of rain. In some school districts, low levels of water flooded some campuses and students were trapped inside— away from their parents and families— for several hours.
Traffic was at a standstill in both directions along U.S. 59 from Kingwood Drive to the Grand Parkway as heavy flooding covered the feeder roads, some drivers even abandoned their cars as to avoided driving through deep waters.
Further into Kingwood, a large sinkhole developed on Hamblen Road between Red Bud Lane and Bonnie Glen as a result of the intense storm.
The following school districts were forced to closed Wednesday:
Cleveland ISD
Huffman ISD
New Caney ISD
Splendora ISD
Fort Bend ISD was delayed by two hours.
Meanwhile, the judge of the Fort Bend County Flood District was forced to sign a declaration of disaster.
“I have issued a Disaster Declaration for Fort Bendy County. Our residents need to understand that this is a serious threat. This flash flooding tonight is contributing to the Brazos River levels, which still pose a threat later this week. We are not out of the woods yet,” the judge tweeted.