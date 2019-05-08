National ‘Stop the Bleed’ Month: Here’s where you can get free training for treating bloody wounds

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

May is National Stop the Bleed Month. According to a recent National Academies of Science study, trauma is the leading cause of death for Americans under age 46.

Katherine Samuel with the Southeast Texas Regional Advisory Council, or SETRAC, Jessica Vickers with HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake and Bobby Sellers with Cypress Creek EMS shared how to save someone's life in a matter of second.

Stop the Bleed is intended to cultivate grassroots efforts that encourage bystanders to become trained, equipped, and empowered to help in a bleeding emergency before professional help arrives. No matter how rapid the arrival of professional emergency responders, bystanders will always be first on the scene. A person who is bleeding can die from blood loss within five minutes, therefore it is important to quickly stop the blood loss.

Click the video above to see how to do perform a tourniquet application and wounding packing procedure.

SETRAC is offering free Stop the Bleed Training on May 18 at multiple Southeast Texas Region, please see locations and times below:

8 a.m. DPS Region 2 Headquarters – 12230 West Rd., Jersey Village, TX 77065

10:30 a.m. DPS Headquarters – 12230 West Rd., Jersey Village, TX 77065

10 a.m. Community Volunteer Fire Department – 16003 Bellaire Blvd., Houston, TX 77083

1 p.m. Community Volunteer Fire Department – 16003 Bellaire Blvd., Houston, TX 77083

2 p.m. University of Houston Sugar Land Camus – 14000 University Blvd., Sugar Land, TX 77479