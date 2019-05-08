It’s World Ovarian Cancer Day! Local group raising money to help save the thousands of lives lost each year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

May 8th is World Ovarian Cancer Day!

Ovarian cancer ranks fifth in cancer deaths among women, accounting for more deaths than any other cancer of the female reproductive system. According to the American Cancer Society, about 22,500 women will receive a new diagnosis of ovarian cancer and over 13,000 women will die from this disease.

Gynecologic Oncologist Dr. Shannon Weston along with Founder of Ovarcome Runsi Sen and ovarian cancer survivor for over 20 years Betty White discussed how this unfortunate disease is taking over women's lives and ways to know the signs.

Common symptoms of ovarian cancer may include; abdominal bloating, indigestion or nausea, changes in appetite, changes in menstruation, tiredness or low energy and more.

Ovarcome is an ovarian cancer foundation envisioned to end the scourge of ovarian cancer. Ovarcome's mission is to raise global awareness, to fund research in search of cures, and to provide financial support to underprivileged women in the U.S. as well as developing nations in their valiant fight against ovarian cancer.

The organization is hosting a gala "Teal Amour: Soirée à Paris" on May 18 at 6:30 p.m. at The Westin Hotel, Memorial City.