Luxury dog spa and resort opens in League City

LEAGUE CITY, TX – Judd and Thuy Gottlieb love dogs, but like most dog owners, they ran into the problem of where to leave their dogs when they left out of town.

“We just could not find a place that we felt comfortable with that treated our kids like they were their own,” Thuy said.

That’s why they took matters into their own hands and opened Mount Pleasant Avenue Premier Canine Villas & Spa, located in League City. They’ve been in business for a little more than three years, and it’s easy to see why. The facility is a 5-star experience for your dog decked out with real beds with sheets, ambient lighting, tile floors and so much more. There’s even a TV in the suites. All of that comes with 24-hour round the clock care.

“We’re not selling a boarding experience, but we’re really selling a total peace of mind,” said Judd.

Something else to give owners a peace of mind is that each room has a camera, so you can log in from anywhere, anytime to check in on your dog.

Mount Pleasant also prides themselves in throwing one killer party. The workers throw themed parties for the dogs at no additional charge to their owners.

“We do these parties at absolutely no cost to mom and dad. It is something we do to say thank you and give back to our regular customers,”

The party at Mount Pleasant isn’t stopping anytime soon. Judd and Thuy plan to open a new, bigger facility in the near future.