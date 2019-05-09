Three local moms treated to free shopping trip, hot new look with Mother’s Day makeover

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In honor of Mother's Day, beauty expert Shauntel Jones and stylist Julie Pratz, pampered three local moms with a mommy makeover.

The clothing was provided by Macy's with hair and makeup by Touch Makeup Academy & Agency.

Cheryl is both a mom and a grandmother, however, life has not always been grand for her. Cheryl’s first hardship was becoming an empty-nester, then the passing of her mother from frontal lobe dementia in 2016. Sadly, one year later, Cheryl experienced the ultimate loss of her only son. She credits horseback riding, volunteer work, spending time with her grand babies and her faith in God for her new outlook on life.

Cheryl wore a Tommy Hilfiger floral-print one-button jacket, Calvin Klein shell top, Levi’s straight leg cropped jeans and Steve Madden erin dress sandals.

Carmen is the mother of five young children, and a Certified Medical Assistant. She like most moms with multiple children and a full-time job, struggles with having time for family and herself. All that changed when her only daughter was struck by a car, leaving her medically dead for over 20 minutes. Thankfully, she did not die but Carmen was forever changed. Carmen quit her job and became a full-time mother. She believes that her daughter coming back to life after doctors had given up, is a miracle and she treats her life and time with her family like a gift.

Carmen wore a Lauren Ralph Lauren keyhole stretch dress and Steve Madden Erin dress sandals.

Chandra Lanier recently relocated from NYC with her husband, Shannon Lanier. Since relocating, she has been visiting different chapters of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. as well as various churches, getting involved in both schools of her kids volunteering for parties, field trips, class pictures, starting a Girl Scout troop for her oldest daughter and fulfilling duties of leader, treasurer and Cookie Mom and working remotely as a freelance producer for Zazoom Media Group.

Chandra wore Calvin Klein off-the-shoulder sheath dress and GUESS honora platform pumps.