3 quick DIY Mother’s Day gift ideas with Pop America

The best gifts always come from the heart, but are especially sweet when they come from your own hands! We’re quickly approaching the Mother’s Day weekend, and with little time to find a gift, Maggie is getting crafty with help from the go-to- girl of do-it-yourself projects, Pop Shop America owner Brittany Bly!

Brittany will be hosting a free DIY craft table at the Bloody Brass Brunch — yes, we’re talkin’ Bloody Mary cocktails — at Historic Market Square on Saturday from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Pamper mom with homemade bath soaks

Mom can soak in all your love with this comforting gift: personalized bath soaks! They're simple to make, materials can be found for as low as $2 and smell absolutely amazing! Plus, bath soaks store well— lasting up to a year.

Directions in the above video, but here's what you need:

Epsom Salt

Essential Oils

Dried Flowers

Mason Jars

Fine glitter (optional)

Show your love with a special Mother's Day card

Directions in the above video, but here's what you need:

Watercolors

Stencils

White Crayon

Watercolor Paper

Shower her in appreciation with a flower crown

Directions in the above video, but here's what you need: