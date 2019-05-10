Houston Scavenger Hunt: Here’s 9 reasons to play…such as the $1,000 prize!

Houston’s definitely evolved into an incredible city that merges socializing with staying fit with having fun — and the coolest new event coming up is the perfect representation of that. The Houston Scavenger Hunt is on Saturday, May 11. It starts and ends at Pitch 25 (psa, gotta be 21 and up to play) and is a full day of running around EaDo, completing challenges and making new friends.

If the concept itself isn’t convincing enough, here are 9 reasons to play:

There’s a $1,000 prize. That’s a lot of doll hairs, y’all! Or even $500 or $250. Hi, second and third places are still great wins!! It’s a workout but you get to drink beer. What a life! It’s definitely an active type of event. You’ll want to dress in athleisure wear and prepare mentally/physically. But after we’re all done, we’ll be cheersing at Pitch 25! It only costs $25 to compete. The cost of entry is pretty darn low — nothing really to lose! Note: It is rain or shine and there’s no refunds. Still, such a low entry fee. You can go in costume and win prizes! Teams are 2-4 people, and you can win best costume or best team name for fun prizes! You get to learn about a burgeoning neighborhood. The whole competition takes place around East Downtown — which most of you probably don’t know too well. Well, you will after this! You get to benefit man’s best friend. The benefitting charity is Friends 4 Life, the only no-kill, LEED-certified animal shelter in Houston. You’ll meet new people. Yay! New friends!! You’ll probably get a It’s Not Houzie. I’ll be out there — and you know what I’ll have with me…. 🙂

