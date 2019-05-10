List: High Water reported on major Houston roads

HOUSTON — Houston residents, especially commuters, are reminded to drive with caution Friday morning as the city continues to recover from severe thunderstorms that brought in heavy rain overnight. Here is a list of the most recently reported high water areas, according to Houston TranStar.
[UPDATED 6:26 A.M.]
|Location
|Lanes Affected
|Status
|IH-45 NORTH HOV Northbound At IH-10 EAST
|HOV Lane,HOV Entrance,HOV Ramp
|Verified at 4:52 AM today
|IH-45 NORTH Northbound At MEMORIAL DR
|Exit Ramp
|Verified at 3:41 AM today
|IH-45 NORTH Northbound At SH 249/ MOUNT HOUSTON RD
|3 Frontage Road Lanes
|Verified at 5:30 AM today
|IH-45 NORTH Southbound At SH 249/ MOUNT HOUSTON RD
|3 Frontage Road Lanes
|Verified at 5:33 AM today
|IH-610 NORTH LOOP Eastbound At GELLHORN DR
|3 Frontage Road Lanes
|Verified at 5:41 AM today
|IH-610 NORTH LOOP Westbound At GELLHORN DR
|3 Frontage Road Lanes
|Verified at 11:59 PM
|IH-610 WEST LOOP Northbound At S POST OAK RD
|Entrance Ramp
|Verified at 5:53 AM today
|IH-69 Southbound At FM-762/THOMPSON RD in Fort Bend County
|Exit Ramp
|Verified at 6:22 AM today
|IH-69 Southbound At ISLEIB RD in Fort Bend County
|Exit Ramp
|Verified at 6:17 AM today
|HARDY TOLL ROAD Southbound At CROSSTIMBERS ST
|Right Shoulder,Exit Ramp
|Verified at 12:15 AM today
|EAST SAM HOUSTON TOLLWAY Southbound At SPENCER HWY
|Right Shoulder,Exit Ramp
|Verified at 12:16 AM today
|FM-2920 Eastbound At Park Ct to Calvert Rd
|All Mainlanes
|Closed beginning Friday, May 10, 2019 12:25 PM
|FM-1462 Eastbound At BRAZOS RIVER/BRAZORIA-FORT BEND COUNTY LINE
|All Mainlanes
|Closed beginning Friday, May 10, 2019 2:00 AM
|FM-1462 Eastbound At SANDY POINT RD CR 42 to BRAZOS RIVER/BRAZORIA-FORT BEND COUNTY LINE
|All Mainlanes
|Closed on Friday, May 10, 2019 from 2:00 AM to 3:00 PM
|SH-6 Westbound At Savannah Pkwy to BRAZORIA-FORTBEND COUNTY LINE
|1 Mainlane
|Closed beginning Friday, May 10, 2019 3:00 AM
|SH-6 Eastbound At BRAZORIA-FORTBEND COUNTY LINE to Savannah Pkwy
|1 Mainlane
|Closed beginning Friday, May 10, 2019 3:00 AM
|IH-45 GULF Southbound At EL DORADO BLVD to BAY AREA BLVD
|3 Frontage Lane(s)
|Closed beginning Friday, May 10, 2019 6:00 AM
|US-90 ALTERNATE Eastbound At Lane Dr to FM 3155/Collins Rd
|2 Mainlanes
|Closed beginning Friday, May 10, 2019 3:00 AM
|US-90 ALTERNATE Westbound At FM 3155/Collins Rd to Lane Dr
|2 Mainlanes
|Closed on Friday, May 10, 2019 from 3:00 AM to 3:00 PM
|FM-2920 Eastbound At Park Rd to Calvert Rd
|All Mainlanes
|Closed beginning Friday, May 10, 2019 12:00 AM
|FM-2920 Westbound At Calvert Rd to Park Rd
|All Mainlanes
|Closed beginning Friday, May 10, 2019 12:00 AM
|FM-2920 Westbound At Calvert Rd to Park Rd
|All Mainlanes
|Closed beginning Friday, May 10, 2019 12:00 PM