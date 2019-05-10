List: High Water reported on major Houston roads

Posted 6:34 AM, May 10, 2019, by , Updated at 06:35AM, May 10, 2019

HOUSTON — Houston residents, especially commuters, are reminded to drive with caution Friday morning as the city continues to recover from severe thunderstorms  that brought in heavy rain overnight. Here is a list of the most recently reported high water areas, according to Houston TranStar.

[UPDATED 6:26 A.M.]

Location Lanes Affected Status
 IH-45 NORTH HOV Northbound At IH-10 EAST HOV Lane,HOV Entrance,HOV Ramp Verified at 4:52 AM today
 IH-45 NORTH Northbound At MEMORIAL DR Exit Ramp Verified at 3:41 AM today
 IH-45 NORTH Northbound At SH 249/ MOUNT HOUSTON RD 3 Frontage Road Lanes Verified at 5:30 AM today
 IH-45 NORTH Southbound At SH 249/ MOUNT HOUSTON RD 3 Frontage Road Lanes Verified at 5:33 AM today
 IH-610 NORTH LOOP Eastbound At GELLHORN DR 3 Frontage Road Lanes Verified at 5:41 AM today
 IH-610 NORTH LOOP Westbound At GELLHORN DR 3 Frontage Road Lanes Verified at 11:59 PM
 IH-610 WEST LOOP Northbound At S POST OAK RD Entrance Ramp Verified at 5:53 AM today
 IH-69 Southbound At FM-762/THOMPSON RD in Fort Bend County Exit Ramp Verified at 6:22 AM today
 IH-69 Southbound At ISLEIB RD in Fort Bend County Exit Ramp Verified at 6:17 AM today
 HARDY TOLL ROAD Southbound At CROSSTIMBERS ST Right Shoulder,Exit Ramp Verified at 12:15 AM today
 EAST SAM HOUSTON TOLLWAY Southbound At SPENCER HWY Right Shoulder,Exit Ramp Verified at 12:16 AM today
FM-2920 Eastbound At Park Ct to Calvert Rd All Mainlanes Closed beginning Friday, May 10, 2019 12:25 PM
FM-1462 Eastbound At BRAZOS RIVER/BRAZORIA-FORT BEND COUNTY LINE All Mainlanes Closed beginning Friday, May 10, 2019 2:00 AM
FM-1462 Eastbound At SANDY POINT RD CR 42 to BRAZOS RIVER/BRAZORIA-FORT BEND COUNTY LINE All Mainlanes Closed on Friday, May 10, 2019 from 2:00 AM to 3:00 PM
 SH-6 Westbound At Savannah Pkwy to BRAZORIA-FORTBEND COUNTY LINE 1 Mainlane Closed beginning Friday, May 10, 2019 3:00 AM
 SH-6 Eastbound At BRAZORIA-FORTBEND COUNTY LINE to Savannah Pkwy 1 Mainlane Closed beginning Friday, May 10, 2019 3:00 AM
 IH-45 GULF Southbound At EL DORADO BLVD to BAY AREA BLVD 3 Frontage Lane(s) Closed beginning Friday, May 10, 2019 6:00 AM
US-90 ALTERNATE Eastbound At Lane Dr to FM 3155/Collins Rd 2 Mainlanes Closed beginning Friday, May 10, 2019 3:00 AM
US-90 ALTERNATE Westbound At FM 3155/Collins Rd to Lane Dr 2 Mainlanes Closed on Friday, May 10, 2019 from 3:00 AM to 3:00 PM
FM-2920 Eastbound At Park Rd to Calvert Rd All Mainlanes Closed beginning Friday, May 10, 2019 12:00 AM
FM-2920 Westbound At Calvert Rd to Park Rd All Mainlanes Closed beginning Friday, May 10, 2019 12:00 AM
FM-2920 Westbound At Calvert Rd to Park Rd All Mainlanes Closed beginning Friday, May 10, 2019 12:00 PM

 

