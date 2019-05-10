Multiple school closures, delays Friday as second stretch of severe weather hits Houston area  

HOUSTON — Multiple school districts and college campus are telling students and faculty members to stay home after a second wave of severe weather hit various parts of the Houston area overnight. Administrators confirmed Friday the following schools will be shutdown:

Cleveland ISD

Aldine ISD

Alief ISD

Alvin ISD

Coldspring-Oakhurst CISD

Conroe ISD

Cornerstone Christian Academy in Fort Bend County

Clear Creek ISD

Crosby ISD

Cy-Fair ISD

Dayton ISD

Dickinson ISD

Episcopal High School

Fort Bend Christian Academy

Fort Bend ISD

Galena Park ISD

Goodrich ISD

Goose Creek ISD

Hempstead ISD

Houston ISD

Houston Community College ( ALL FINALS MOVED TO NEXT WEEK, SATURDAY GRADUATION WILL BE MAY 17 )



ALL FINALS MOVED TO NEXT WEEK, SATURDAY GRADUATION WILL BE MAY 17 Huffman ISD

Humble ISD

Katy ISD

Klein ISD



Lamar CISD



Livingston ISD

Magnolia ISD

Montgomery ISD



Needville ISD



New Caney ISD



Pearland ISD



Pasadena ISD

Rhodes School

Royal ISD

San Jacinto College (SATURDAY GRADUATION MOVED TO MAY 17)

Sheldon ISD



Spring ISD

Spring Branch ISD

St. Pius X High School



Stafford School District



Tarkington ISD

Texas City ISD

Tomball ISD

University of Houston – Main Campus (GRADUATIONS RESCHEDULED)

University of Houston – Sugar Land (GRADUATIONS RESCHEDULED)



University of Houston – Clear Lake

Waller ISD

Willis ISD



School Delays