Multiple school closures, delays Friday as second stretch of severe weather hits Houston area  

HOUSTON — Multiple school districts and college campus are telling students and faculty members to stay home after a second wave of severe weather hit various parts of the Houston area overnight. Administrators confirmed Friday the following schools will be shutdown:
- Cleveland ISD
- Aldine ISD
- Alief ISD
- Alvin ISD
- Coldspring-Oakhurst CISD
- Conroe ISD
- Cornerstone Christian Academy in Fort Bend County
- Clear Creek ISD
- Crosby ISD
- Cy-Fair ISD
- Dayton ISD
- Dickinson ISD
- Episcopal High School
- Fort Bend Christian Academy
- Fort Bend ISD
- Galena Park ISD
- Goodrich ISD
- Goose Creek ISD
- Hempstead ISD
- Houston ISD
- Houston Community College (ALL FINALS MOVED TO NEXT WEEK, SATURDAY GRADUATION WILL BE MAY 17)
- Huffman ISD
- Humble ISD
- Katy ISD
- Klein ISD
- Lamar CISD
- Livingston ISD
- Magnolia ISD
- Montgomery ISD
- Needville ISD
- New Caney ISD
- Pearland ISD
- Pasadena ISD
- Rhodes School
- Royal ISD
- San Jacinto College (SATURDAY GRADUATION MOVED TO MAY 17)
- Sheldon ISD
- Spring ISD
- Spring Branch ISD
- St. Pius X High School
- Stafford School District
- Tarkington ISD
- Texas City ISD
- Tomball ISD
- University of Houston – Main Campus (GRADUATIONS RESCHEDULED)
- University of Houston – Sugar Land (GRADUATIONS RESCHEDULED)
- University of Houston – Clear Lake
- Waller ISD
- Willis ISD
School Delays
- Texas Southern University will be delayed until 10 a.m.
- Lone Star College: LSC-Kingwood, LSC-Atascocita Center and the LSC-Process Technology Center – which will be delayed until 10 a.m. All other LSC locations are scheduled to be open and operating normal hours
- Santa Fe ISD: Due to inclement weather, the District will delay the start of school for two hours today, May 10, 2019. The junior high and high school will start at 9:30 am and RJ Wollam and Kubacak will begin at 10:30 am. Buses will follow this schedule.