Multiple school closures, delays Friday as second stretch of severe weather hits Houston area  

Posted 6:23 AM, May 10, 2019, by , Updated at 06:25AM, May 10, 2019

HOUSTON — Multiple school districts and college campus are telling students and faculty members to stay home after a second wave of severe weather hit various parts of the Houston area overnight. Administrators confirmed Friday the following schools will be shutdown:

  • Cleveland ISD
  • Aldine ISD
  • Alief ISD
  • Alvin ISD
  • Coldspring-Oakhurst CISD
  • Conroe ISD
  • Cornerstone Christian Academy in Fort Bend County
  • Clear Creek ISD
  • Crosby ISD
  • Cy-Fair ISD
  • Dayton ISD
  • Dickinson ISD
  • Episcopal High School
  • Fort Bend Christian Academy
  • Fort Bend ISD
  • Galena Park ISD
  • Goodrich ISD
  • Goose Creek ISD
  • Hempstead ISD
  • Houston ISD
  • Houston Community College (ALL FINALS MOVED TO NEXT WEEK, SATURDAY GRADUATION WILL BE MAY 17)
  • Huffman ISD
  • Humble ISD
  • Katy ISD
  • Klein ISD
  • Lamar CISD
  • Livingston ISD
  • Magnolia ISD
  • Montgomery ISD
  • Needville ISD
  • New Caney ISD
  • Pearland ISD
  • Pasadena ISD
  • Rhodes School
  • Royal ISD
  • San Jacinto College (SATURDAY GRADUATION MOVED TO MAY 17)
  • Sheldon ISD
  • Spring ISD
  • Spring Branch ISD
  • St. Pius X High School
  • Stafford School District
  • Tarkington ISD
  • Texas City ISD
  • Tomball ISD
  • University of Houston – Main Campus (GRADUATIONS RESCHEDULED)
  • University of Houston – Sugar Land (GRADUATIONS RESCHEDULED)
  • University of Houston – Clear Lake
  • Waller ISD
  • Willis ISD

School Delays

  • Texas Southern University will be delayed until 10 a.m.
  • Lone Star College: LSC-Kingwood, LSC-Atascocita Center and the LSC-Process Technology Center – which will be delayed until 10 a.m. All other LSC locations are scheduled to be open and operating normal hours
  • Santa Fe ISD: Due to inclement weather, the District will delay the start of school for two hours today, May 10, 2019. The junior high and high school will start at 9:30 am and RJ Wollam and Kubacak will begin at 10:30 am. Buses will follow this schedule.
