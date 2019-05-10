Roadways, bayous big concern for local officials after second wave of severe overnight storms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Houston residents woke up to flooded streets and major school closures Friday morning after severe thunderstorms hit multiple neighborhoods overnight, resulting in heavy flooding on major freeways and roads.

Houston TranStar officials have confirmed multiple high water areas throughout the city. Morning Dose's Maggie Flecknoe spoke with Deputy Emergency Management Coordinator Francisco Sanchez and Harris County Flood District Judge Lina Hildalgo, who reassured residents the city is monitoring the situation and encourage divers to exercise caution when hitting the road ways.