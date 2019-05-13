Latin Women’s Initiative plans to spice up Houston this weekend with annual fashion show, luncheon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Latin Women's Initiative is a membership organization committed to empowering and supporting Latin women and children in need through financial support, volunteerism and community resources.

The annual Fashion Show & Luncheon held each May is the organization's largest fundraising event, attended by approximately 700 people, and enables LWI to distribute over $100,000 in funds to the Latino community each year and to raise awareness on behalf of LWI’s six charity beneficiaries.

Additionally, throughout the year, Latin Women’s Initiative members provide countless volunteer hours and in-kind contributions to our charity beneficiaries. These organizations are addressing critical needs in our community such as food insecurity, childhood literacy and educational opportunity and scholarship support.

Latin Women's Initiative will host its 17th annual Fashion Show & Luncheon on May 17 at 11:30 am at Hilton Americas.