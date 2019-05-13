Maleah Davis’ stepfather charged in 4-year-old’s disappearance

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -Maleah Davis’ stepfather, 26-year-old Derion Vence, is being charged with tampering with evidence, namely a human corpse. His bond is set at $1 million. He is expected to appear in court Monday morning.

The four-year-old girl was reported missing on May 4 and still hasn’t been found. Police say no remains have been found, but they did find blood evidence in Vence’s apartment that is linked to Maleah.

They also have evidence that Vence was seen carrying a full laundry basket from the apartment. When the car Vence was driving was found Thursday in Missouri City, a laundry basket and a gas can were found in the trunk.

Vence’s story has had gaps in it from the start. He claimed he was knocked unconscious Friday before last in northeast Harris County and came to the next day in Sugar Land and reported what he said was an abduction when he got to Methodist Hospital.

Now police have surveillance video of someone in the family's vehicle, the silver Nissan Altima, dropping Vence off at the hospital.

Vence was taken into custody on Saturday at a relative’s home in Sugar Land.

This story has been heartbreaking those that have watched it unfold over the past week and a half. Dozens of people, some with the Houston’s Unsolved Homicides group, spent the day searching for Maleah yesterday in the Alief area, which is near the family’s apartment.

“It’s very emotional for the city. So many families contact us everyday to try to come out to help because this little girl has not been found. Where is she at? Where is the princess? Where can we find her at? There are so many loopholes in these stories,” explained James Marsden with Houston Unsolved Homicides.

If you have any information on this case or know where Maleah is, you are asked to call police. Authorities are also looking for information about this gas can that was found in the trunk of the car Vence was driving. Police would like to speak to the person that sold it to Vence.

If you have any of that information, you are asked to contact the HPD homicide division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.