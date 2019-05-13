Peace of Mind: Getting help on a budget

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

One in five adults in the U.S. experiences some form of mental illness every year, as well as over 20 percent of children. Sometimes, mental health treatment can be a bit pricey.

Founder of Peace of Mind Foundation, Dr. Elizabeth McIngvale gives advice on finding mental health treatment on a budget and the importance of being aware of which treatment to use. "In reality, we need to be really careful when we're exercising these highly accessible treatments that are low cost because we need to make sure they're rooted in a effective treatment," explained Dr. McIngvale.

She also explained the importance of being properly diagnosed for your mental health treatment.