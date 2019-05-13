Safety tips for bicyclists, drivers during National Bike Month, Bike to Work Week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

May is National Bike Month. Also, May 13-19 is Bike to Work Week.

Senior Planner with Houston - Galveston Area Council, Clint McManus shared tips that every bicyclist and driver should know before taking a trip on the roadways.

“Our latest data shows that 54% of bicycle crashes in 2016 happened on city streets where motorists and bicyclist encounter one another,” McManis said. “It’s critical for bicyclists and motorists to know the rules of the road to avoid fatalities.”

Safety Tips for Bicyclists:

Give your bike a quick ABC check (air pressure in your tires, breaks and chains)

Don't wear headphones or earbuds

Always wear a helmet and reflective

Ride with traffic not against

Safety Tips for Drivers: