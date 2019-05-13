Where’s Maggie: Painting her favorite fur-baby at Pinot’s Palette for National Pet Month

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

May is National Pet Month! Pinot's Palette is hosting Project Pet — an entire class dedicated to helping people paint a portrait of their pet — to help animal lovers celebrate. Project Pet gives pet parents the op-paw-tunity to honor their furry, feathered, or finned friends in a very fetching way.

So, how does Project Pet work? Participants can pre-register and submit a photo of their fur-baby to any Pinot's Palette location. The paint-and-sip shop will transfer the photo onto a 16"x20" canvas. Then the night of the class, the talented artists will walk pet painters through the steps to bring the portrait of their pet to life — from customizing the right colors to capture the gleam in their eyes to accentuating every strand of fluff.

For more information, visit www.PinotsPalette.com.