Where’s Maggie: Painting her favorite fur-baby at Pinot’s Palette for National Pet Month

Posted 11:01 AM, May 13, 2019, by , Updated at 11:03AM, May 13, 2019

May is National Pet Month! Pinot's Palette is hosting Project Pet — an entire class dedicated to helping people paint a portrait of their pet — to help animal lovers celebrate. Project Pet gives pet parents the op-paw-tunity to honor their furry, feathered, or finned friends in a very fetching way.

So, how does Project Pet work?  Participants can pre-register and submit a photo of their fur-baby to any Pinot's Palette location. The paint-and-sip shop will transfer the photo onto a 16"x20" canvas. Then the night of the class, the talented artists will walk pet painters through the steps to bring the portrait of their pet to life — from customizing the right colors to capture the gleam in their eyes to accentuating every strand of fluff.

For more information, visit www.PinotsPalette.com.

