Baytown officer fatally shoots woman during arrest, police investigating

BAYTOWN, TX – Snapchat video of an officer-involved shooting is circulating on social media as officials with the Baytown Police Department investigate what happened.

The video shows a Baytown police officer and a woman fighting as he tried to arrest her around 10:40 p.m. on Monday. The officer tased the woman, but she grabbed the taser and began using it on the officer. He then drew his weapon and fired multiple shots, killing her. According the department, the officer had prior dealings with the suspect, and there were several warrants out for her arrest.

Baytown Police and the district attorney’s office are investigating the incident.