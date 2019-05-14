Confrontation goes viral after Pct. 4 deputy mistakes man for fugitive

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The video of the interaction between a Precinct 4 deputy and a local man has gone viral.

The deputy was searching for a fugitive when he went to Clarence Evans’ house, but it turned out to be a case of mistaken identity. The incident happened last Wednesday, May 8th.

The video is about five minutes long and shows the deputy at times holding Clarence Evans’ arm back as he explained that there was a warrant out for his arrest. Evans asks what the warrant is for and they go back and forth for several minutes.

At one point the deputy says, “Let me see the ID and we will be done.” Evans didn’t comply.

A few minutes later, another deputy showed up and let them know that Evans is not who they were looking for.

Once the other deputy showed up, the first deputy on scene showed Evans a picture of the man they were actually searching for.

“I want to do this so we are done and over with okay? Right here, we’re good. Here’s the deal. Doesn’t that look a lot like you? No, that don’t look like me. That’s not him. What the f*** is wrong with you man? You’re trying to say because I’ve got dreads and I’m black that’s me?"

There’s about a minute left of the video at that point.

Chief Deputy Donald Steward with Precinct 4 released the following statement about the incident:

“The deputy was there on official business based on a report that a wanted fugitive was near the location. The deputies left when they determined that this man was not the suspect they were seeking.”

This video was posted Wednesday, May 8th and is getting a lot of attention. So far, it has over 20,000 shares and has been viewed more than a million times.