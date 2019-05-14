Memorial Hermann employee fired after allegedly misusing patient information

HOUSTON, TX – Memorial Hermann Health System is working to contact more than 600 patients after financial information may have been compromised.

On May 1, 2019, Memorial Hermann learned that a clinical administrative employee improperly used a patients’ credit and debit card information. The hospital says as soon as they learned of the incident, they immediately halted the employee’s access to all patient information and launched an internal investigation. The employee was eventually fired on May 3.

“So with this situation that occurred, it means that your credit card information and debit card information could be compromised, so it’s very important to check your statements regularly to see if there’s any fraudulent activity going on,” said Leah Napoliello of the Better Business Bureau. “Notify your bank if you do notice anything fraudulent.”

The hospital is providing free access to a credit monitoring service to those impacted. Additionally, they say if you do not receive a letter from them by the end of the month, then most likely you were not impacted.