One-on-one with Houston pastor Joel Osteen

Posted 6:29 AM, May 14, 2019, by

HOUSTON, TX – This year marks the 60th anniversary of Houston’s Lakewood Church. Morning Dose host Shannon Lanier sat down to talk with senior pastor Joel Osteen on how it all started.

