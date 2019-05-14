Where’s Maggie: ‘Swimming’ awareness at Houston Swim Club for National Drowning Prevention Month

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

May is National Drowning Prevention Month. Every day, about 10 people — children aged 14 or younger — die from unintentional drowning. Drowning ranks fifth among the leading causes of unintentional injury death in the United States.

Tammy Schoen, owner of the Houston Swim Club, shares what kiddos and adults can do to be safer around water! The main factors that affect drowning risk are lack of swimming ability, lack of barriers to prevent unsupervised water access, lack of close supervision while swimming, location, failure to wear life jackets, alcohol use, and seizure disorders. Swimming lessons for children ages 1-4 years can reduce drowning rates by 88 percent.

For more information, visit www.HoustonSwimClub,com.