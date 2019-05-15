Meet our Class Acts winner! Senior Kenny Tran of Alief ISD

Posted 11:09 AM, May 15, 2019

The votes have been totaled and a winner has been announced! Congratulations to this year's Class Act winner, Kenny Tran! Kenny is a student at Alief Taylor High School. We showed up at the Alief Center for Advanced Careers to surprise him with the good news and his prize of a $1,000 scholarship.

Kenny plans to attend the University of Houston and has a dream of impacting his community by providing a program that would allow everyone to receive orthodontic care.

To watch the original story on Kenny, click here.

 

 

