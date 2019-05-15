Search area expands and gag order issued in Maleah Davis case

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON- Texas EquuSearch is following up on tips and canvassing new search areas as they continue to look for Maleah Davis.

On Tuesday the search crew set up their staging area at Creepy Hollow Haunted House off SH 288 and Valley Glen Drive in the Rosharon area. Volunteers that work at the haunted house said the search area included open farm land adjacent to the property.

While the search continues, a legal order is complicating the case in court. A gag order has been issued ordering attorneys and the media to strict confidentiality of the CPS records involving Maleah's family.

The order says that if the release of this information continues, the pre-trial publicity will interfere with rights to a fair trial.

We know Maleah and her brothers were removed from the home by CPS last year after allegations of abuse. A judge allowed the children go back to the home in February of this year.

We also know that Maleah has had brain surgery to treat an injury, though we do not know how she got hurt in the first place.

This gag order includes documents involving the family since July of 2016, so we know they had a history with CPS, but now, we’re likely not going to know any more about it.