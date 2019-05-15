Stage 4 Pancreatic Cancer Survivor shares story of living with disease, upcoming PurpleStride Walk

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Pancreatic cancer is the 3rd leading cause of cancer-related death in the U.S. with a five-year survival rate of just 9 percent. Unfortunately, Morning Dose meteorologist Maria Sotolongo lost her father to pancreatic cancer — just two months after his diagnosis.

Pancreatic Cancer may cause vague symptoms that could indicate many different conditions within the abdomen or gastrointestinal tract. Other symptoms include, loss of appetite, nausea, weight loss and change in stool.

Maria chats with Stage 4 Pancreatic Cancer Survivor Alli Lippman about her journey with this disease. Lippman is a survivor speaker for Pancreatic Cancer Action Network's PurpleStride Walk.

The event will take place on May 18 at 8 am at the Houston Sports Park.