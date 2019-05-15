The Art Spot: Jack Yates High School students present ‘Freedom’ and ‘Fear of the Dark’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Each week, we feature the artwork from students across the Houston area on our wall of student artwork, The Art Spot. This week, we're continuing to show you pieces from students at HISD's Jack Yates High School.

The first piece is by Nyla Johnson and her piece is called "Freedom." Nyla says this piece was inspired by every day stress people go through in today's society. "Freedom" is about releasing that pressure and letting go.

The second piece is by Asukulu Akili and his piece is called "Fear of the Dark." Asukulu says there was no real meaning or inspiration behind his piece. He wanted to be free and have fun with it.