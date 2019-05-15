Rooftop Cinema Club: Houston’s first rooftop cinema experience

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Brace yourself for the ultimate outdoor cinema experience, deep in the heart of Texas. Rooftop Cinema Club is Houston's first outdoor cinema.

Rooftop Cinema Club was created in 2011 in London, England. It is situated atop BLVD Place in the Uptown Galleria neighborhood. Guests can enjoy bottomless popcorn, candies and pickles and games in the bar area before the show. The cinema has two versions of seats available; Lounge Seats and our Love Seats. Lounge seats are single-person aquamarine reclinable deckchairs with headrests. Love Seats are 2.5 size black reclinable deckchairs with headrests.

Movie lovers can sing-a-long to the award-winning movie, Bohemian Rhapsody on May 15 at 8:30 p.m.