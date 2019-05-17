Houston shows off its cyclist-friendly side during Bike to Work Day 2019

View this post on Instagram

🚲 It’s National Bike to Work Day! So much fun riding & celebrating with fellow Houstonians, including Chief @artacevedo & @houstonpolice. Along with @shelley.kennedy & @bikehouston. 🚲 ✨✨ ✨✨ #wheresmaggie #maggieinthemornings #cw39 #biketowork #biketoworkday #houstonpolice #houstonhappenings