Houston shows off its cyclist-friendly side during Bike to Work Day 2019

Whether for your own health or the health of the Earth, it's a beautiful day to grab your bicycle and pedal your way to work this morning! Morning Dose's Maggie Flecknoe celebrates Ride Your Bike to Work Day with Executive Director Clark Martinson of Bike Houston and a group of other passionate cyclist. Plus, a quick chat with Mayor Sylvester Turner!
View this post on Instagram
🚲 It’s National Bike to Work Day! So much fun riding & celebrating with fellow Houstonians, including Chief @artacevedo & @houstonpolice. Along with @shelley.kennedy & @bikehouston. 🚲 ✨✨ ✨✨ #wheresmaggie #maggieinthemornings #cw39 #biketowork #biketoworkday #houstonpolice #houstonhappenings