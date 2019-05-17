Houston shows off its cyclist-friendly side during Bike to Work Day 2019

Posted 9:29 AM, May 17, 2019, by , Updated at 10:44AM, May 17, 2019

Whether for your own health or the health of the Earth, it's a beautiful day to grab your bicycle and pedal your way to work this morning! Morning Dose's Maggie Flecknoe celebrates Ride Your Bike to Work Day with Executive Director Clark Martinson of Bike Houston and a group of other passionate cyclist. Plus, a quick chat with Mayor Sylvester Turner!

