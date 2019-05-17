Santa Fe holds day of remembrance and resilience one year after deadly high school shooting 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's been nearly a year since unimaginable tragedy hit Santa Fe High School as a student opened fire, killing 10 people and wounding 13 others.

On Friday, the school is hosting a Day of Remembrance and Resilience. Attendance is voluntary at the high school as the district is understanding that students will choose to participate in remembrance activities in different ways.

For the students that do choose to go to school, counselors will be there offering group sessions focused on trauma and ways to help support others through grief. Individual counseling will also available.

Students also have the chance to participate in community service projects, open gym, yoga and team building exercises. Click here for a detailed itinerary of activities being held in the district.

Tommy Maher, founder of the Honor Network, will be delivering a message of hope and resilience at 1 p.m. in the school auditorium. The speech is open to students, parents and community members.

The city of Santa Fe’s Resiliency Center is offering service projects and programs for the high school students who do not wish to attend school Friday. Click here for a detailed itinerary of Resiliency Center events.

Healing is something of course the whole community is involved in. There are several other remembrance events going on throughout the weekend, including an open night of hope healing hosted by Arcadia First Baptist Church.

“We will be having a service this Saturday over at Jack Brooks Park, a night of hope and healing, similar to what we did immediately after the shooting to just remind you that we are here in the long term to minister to you and that you have a God that loves you very much,” said Arcadia First Baptist Church worship pastor, Stephen Wilhite.

Senior pastor Joshua McDonald shared with us part of his message to the community in this tough time.

“I want them to keep looking to the future and to have hope that there’s a brighter tomorrow. To work together and make this community a better place and I also want them to remember to reach out. Reach out to their friends who may be hurting or may be going through something. You know, we never know what people are going through."

The Resiliency Center also has community activities planned for Saturday. The events begin at 2:00 p.m. at the Galveston County Fairgrounds. The evening will come to a close with a candlelight vigil set for 7:00 p.m.