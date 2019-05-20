18-year-old charged in Pasadena serial rape case to appear in court 

PASADENA, Texas — An alleged serial rapist is expected to appear in court Monday after he was accused of targeting at least three different women outside a Fitness Connection in Pasadena.

Carlos Eduardo Guevara, 18, is facing charges of aggravated sexual assault and aggravated sexual assault with a deadly weapon. Guevara is accused of raping at least two women and attempting to sexually assault a third woman, who police said managed to scare the suspect away by screaming and honking her car horn.

Pasadena police announced his arrest Friday, and they claim the teenager has admitted to sexually assaulting a woman just after midnight early last week. Police said Guevara has also been linked to two additional cases— one in Missouri City that happened in early April, and another one that happened in early May that also originated at the Fitness Connection at 3900 Spencer Highway in Pasadena.

“Throughout the interview, Carlos was very upset at what he had done,” Det. Sebastian Mata said. “I asked him several times if he had ever done it before, he said he never did. He never told me as to why he did it, but there was definitely some remorse.”

In all three instances, Guevara allegedly sat in his car in the gym parking lot and watched women walk to their cars. Investigators said he would then follow them home—that’s where he would allegedly pull out a gun and force them into his green Mustang. After that, police said he would drive to an isolated area and rape them.

Pasadena Police Chief Josh Bruegger said investigators are relieved to have caught him and want to remind everyone of the importance of staying alert and aware of your surroundings.

“You know we get distracted on our phones, digging in a purse, just being distracted in parking lots,” Bruegger said. “Whether it’s daytime or nighttime, being aware of your surroundings and when you’re driving, being followed and things like that.”