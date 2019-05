Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Maggie hits the high seas with the founder of one of Galveston's most popular fishing guides, Captain Michael "Sharky" Marquez of Out Cast Charters. Join her as she learns all about this fun but high stress, high intensity job.



During this beautiful morning out on the water, the two bounce around the Galveston Channel fishing for speckled trout and reminiscing about the captain's favorite fishing moments.

So strap on your life vest, because as you already know, safety always comes first!