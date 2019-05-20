Home invasion suspect began stabbing himself after being shot by homeowner, police say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — Houston police continue to investigate a weekend home invasion with a bizarre series of events that ended with the suspect dead.

According to police, they were called out to a home on the 13000 block of North Bellaire Estates in response to a reported home invasion. The homeowner claims he saw the suspect entering his 13-year-old's daughter's room with a gun. The homeowner confronted the suspect and wrestled with him to get the gun. When he did, he shot the suspect. That's when the suspect ran downstairs, got a knife and began stabbing himself.

"After the shooting happened upstairs, a neighbor had come over to the residence and they were able to get the kids out of the house," said Detective Blake Roberts with the Houston Police Homicide Division. "When they went back over to the house, they did observe the suspect downstairs the residence stabbing himself."

The suspect was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. No word from police on a motive.