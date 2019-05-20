How to get a slim stomach for summer…without doing a single crunch

It's Fitness Friday time! Good thing, because we can't wait until summer time to get ready! We have to start now! By popular demand, we have a three-part series called "Summer Stomach Slim Down". Lindsey Day is here to bust a few fitness myths!
Do squats - NOT sit ups for a slim stomach!
My clients often say- 'Hey Lindsey I'm going to the pool this weekend - I need my abs looking right- can we do sit ups all session?
I say 'No- my friend! We are going to squat our way to a six-pack today!'
Legs are such a large muscle group and the best way to burn belly fat is to increase your muscle!
Plus, a leg workout could burn 400 calories versus an ab workout that might burn 200 calories.
I mean, kind of...you cannot outwork a bad diet! Nutrition, sleep, and stress are about 85% of the battle! Fitness is that last 15%!
You don't need a gym or fancy equipment. You can do it from the comfort of your home!
Use your own body weight or throw in dumbbells.
1) 1 minute of squats - Keep the weight in the heels of your feet. Shoulders back, chest up, spine straight.
2) 1 minute of stationary cross lunges - As you step your foot back, cross it over to the opposite side. Keep the weight in the heel of the front foot. Drop straight down making a 90 degree angle with both knees.
3) 1 minute of sumo squats - With your feet wide and toes pointed out, drop straight down making a 90 degree angle at your knees.
Rest 1 minute and repeat a total of 5 times for a full workout.
We'll have part 2 in the "Summer Stomach Slim Down" series next week!
To learn more fitness and nutrition with Lindsey:
Click HERE to take on Charge Up Challenge with Lindsey
www.LindseyDayFitness.com
FB: Lindsey Day Fitness
IG: @LindseyDayFitness
YouTube Channel: Lindsey Day Fitness