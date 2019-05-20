How to get a slim stomach for summer…without doing a single crunch

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's Fitness Friday time! Good thing, because we can't wait until summer time to get ready! We have to start now! By popular demand, we have a three-part series called "Summer Stomach Slim Down". Lindsey Day is here to bust a few fitness myths!

Do squats - NOT sit ups for a slim stomach!

My clients often say- 'Hey Lindsey I'm going to the pool this weekend - I need my abs looking right- can we do sit ups all session?

I say 'No- my friend! We are going to squat our way to a six-pack today!'

Legs are such a large muscle group and the best way to burn belly fat is to increase your muscle!

Plus, a leg workout could burn 400 calories versus an ab workout that might burn 200 calories.

I mean, kind of...you cannot outwork a bad diet! Nutrition, sleep, and stress are about 85% of the battle! Fitness is that last 15%!

You don't need a gym or fancy equipment. You can do it from the comfort of your home!

Use your own body weight or throw in dumbbells.

1) 1 minute of squats - Keep the weight in the heels of your feet. Shoulders back, chest up, spine straight.

2) 1 minute of stationary cross lunges - As you step your foot back, cross it over to the opposite side. Keep the weight in the heel of the front foot. Drop straight down making a 90 degree angle with both knees.

3) 1 minute of sumo squats - With your feet wide and toes pointed out, drop straight down making a 90 degree angle at your knees.

Rest 1 minute and repeat a total of 5 times for a full workout.

We'll have part 2 in the "Summer Stomach Slim Down" series next week!

