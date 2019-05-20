How to overcome empty nest syndrome?

We've all heard the phrase "empty nesters," but did you know that empty nest syndrome really exists? Founder of the Peace of Mind Doundation Dr. Elizabeth McIngvale joins us in the Morning Dose studio to discuss ways to cope with empty nest syndrome.
