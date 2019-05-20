Local woman who helped welcome nearly 2,000 children to the world talks about at-home births

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Childbirth can be one of the most beautiful moments a mother can experiences in life but is one that is both life-changing, and in some cases, daunting. While hospital births are common place, more and more modern women are opening their minds to giving birth at home.

Our latest guest has worked toward changing misconceptions about at-home births since the '70s. Pat Jones, a woman who has attended at least 2,000 births, joins us on Morning Dose to talk about the benefits and experience of at home births.