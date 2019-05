Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Houston non-profit organization Together We Stand Tall for Girls, or TWST4Girls, has stood by its motto for the past five years!

From mentoring, education and community service— the organization exemplifies the true meaning of sisterhood and success. TWST4Girls Founder Sydney Ealy and program member Destine Brown join us on Morning Dose to talk about the their latest fundraising project ahead of the group's fifth year anniversary.