Summer safety tips every parent should know before the big family vacay

There’s only one month left until the official start of summer, but for many school districts, summer break will begin this week!

The medical director of Life Savers Emergency Room, Dr. Foye Ikyaator joins us in the Morning Dose studio to talk about safety tips both kids and parents should know before heading out for summer fun.

Life Savers offers first-aid certification courses twice a month for children, parents and coaches. During the show, Dr. Foye discusses everything from staying hydrated while exploring amusement parks to keeping the food poisoning bug far away during summer picnics.

