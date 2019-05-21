Taste of a Nation: Finest chefs, mixologist coming together to end child hunger with charity showcase 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's bit hard to imagine, but right here in Texas, 1 in every 4 children struggles with hunger.

In the United States, every 1 in 6 children isn't getting adequate food or meals.

Our latest Morning Dose guest represents a special group working to make sure all children get the food and nourishment needed to grow big and strong. Main Kitchen Executive Chef Josh Mouzakes of the J.W. Marriott Houston Downtown is just one of dozens of chefs and mixologists participating in the upcoming Taste of the Nation charity dinner.

No Kid Hungry hosts the benefit, which will take place in 20 cities across the nation. The organization's main goal is to bring the nation's top talent in the food and drink industry together for one single purpose: ending child hunger.

Houston's Taste of the Nation is happening May 22 at Silver Street Studios from 7 p.m. - 9 p.m. Morning Dose viewers can receive 20 percent off their tickets by using the promo code: CW39.