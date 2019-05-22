Beautiful charcuterie boards for your next party…and it’s only a click away!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Of course, taste is important, but presentation is everything!

Charcuterie boards are a guaranteed crowd pleaser when it comes parties and gathering no matter the size— their construction are pretty much an art form! Maggie meets up with owner Alyssa Case of Graze, a food delivery service that specializes in the creation of beautiful charcuterie boards.

From selecting the best meats and cheese to boards and flowers, Case explains what makes Graze boards so stunning! Plus, how you can get a special discount when using this Morning Dose promo code.