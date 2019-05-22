Summer camps, interactive exhibits and more at the Lone Star Flight Museum at Ellington Field

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Morning Dose's Maggie Flecknoe has your boarding pass to the Lone Star Flight Museum, which recently moved from Galveston Island to Ellington Field! On her latest adventure, she explores the history of planes and pilots with guide from Gen. Douglas Owens.

He is the museum's chief executive officer and president, a U.S. Air Force veteran with more than 30 years of service— and of course, a proud aviator! With this three-star general to co-pilot, Maggie also gets to experience the Redbird MX2 Flight Simulator.

The Lone Star Flight Museum showcases a rich collection of permanent galleries and interactive experiences including a chronological walk through showcasing the history of Texas aviation, a hands-on flight academy exhibit and the Texas Aviation Hall of Fame.

Besides the exhibits, parents can enroll their children in any of the museum's summer camps or scout program.

Click here to learn more about the Lone Star Flight Museum.