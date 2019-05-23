Local animal shelters overcrowded, reducing costs on adoptions

Posted 10:27 AM, May 23, 2019

Last month, the Harris County Animal Shelter reached a no-kill status. Recently, they got a huge influx of animals in a 48-hour period, causing them to reach capacity.

Now according to officials, the shelter took in more than 200 animals in just two days. The shelter says it's a critical situation. They have up to six dogs per kennel, and a lot of dogs with puppies, and cats with kittens that are in desperate need of care and a foster home.

If you're interested in adopting, the shelter is reducing adoption fees to $10 for all animals until Friday, May 24. The Harris County Animal Shelter is located at 612 Canino Road in Houston. You can stop by for adoptions during the week from 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., and on the weekend from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. To foster an animal, send an email to foster@phs.hctx.net.

The Fort Bend County Animal Services in Rosenberg is also overcapacity. They're looking for homes for 33 of their dogs. Those dogs have been issued a "code red," so the adoption fee for them will be waived until June 2. All other dogs or cats will be available for $25. The shelter is located at 1201 Blume Road. You can call 281-342-1512 for more information.

