Local cowboy rescues over 70 neglected horses

Local cowboy Cody Lore attended a call-out to remove several livestock from a road near Sealy, he thought he was just being neighborly. Little did he know that he was about to become the knight in shining armor for 76 starving and neglected Fresian horses. He was asked to do a simple job—to help secure eight horses roaming along the roadside between Bellville and Sealy—he was shocked to find an out-of-town owner and the discovery of another 68 horses struggling to survive on an overcrowded, weed-ridden plot of land.

Concerned for the welfare of the herd and desperate to help, Lore turned to the only person he could think of. “I called Gary Douglas, my boss and the owner of Lazy Double D Ranch in Bleiblerville, Texas. I knew that there weren’t many people who could take all those horses at once, and I also knew that if we didn’t act, those animals were going to be slaughtered or die right there in their field. said Lore.“Some of these animals were 100lbs to 200lbs underweight so it was a non-stop process getting them healthy. We were vaccinating and deworming; getting their teeth and feet done; brushing their manes and tails. Fresians are renowned for their long manes and tails so we spent hours brushing!”