Local vet opens axe-throwing business in League City

Richard and Robin Langseth know a thing or two about throwing an axe. So much so, they recently opened up Axe Masters Texas in League City.

It's a new craze popping up in cities across the country— including right here in the Houston area!

"We've been to some of our fellow sister places, but there was nothing down here. So we decided to bring something to the League City area for adults to go out and have a good time," Robin said.

They've only been open a few months, but the feedback has already been good.

"The best thing is that it's a reasonable price. It's super fun entertainment, and all of my friends showed up," customer Thomas Caldwell said. "We had a great time."

Robin says business has been booming. They've gone from having one or two bookings a day, to upward of 15.

The axe-throwing game is like darts on steroids, according to Robin.

"It's a game of accuracy, but it's an accuracy that can be taught."

The game is not about just randomly throwing an axe at a target. There's a technique and way to hold the it accurately, but most importantly, safely.

Technique aside, the game is a lot of fun, and best of all, it's versatile. You can play with a group of friends, in teams, or even one-on-one.

"Axe Masters is a new hot thing to come into the Bay Area of Houston. We want you to come out and have a good time," Robin said.