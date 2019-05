Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The 6th Annual Afro-Latin Fest brings Houstonians an exciting weekend of world music and dance, live performances, and other cultural activities from more than 15 countries. This year the festival launches ‘Cultural Exchange,’ a series of FREE classes, events and activities for the community.

Founder of the Afro-Latin Fest Raul Edwards shared why he created this multicultural fest and why it's so important to learn about various cultures.