Cajun AF Festival, biggest seafood boil in the south, sizzlin’ in H-Town on Memorial Day Weekend

Get ready for the taste of Louisiana with Cajun AF Festival, the biggest boil in the south, on May 25 at Capital Bar in Downtown Houston.

The festival began in 2008 in Louisiana and is proud to have served seafood lovers for 11 years and is ecstatic to bring its festivities to Houston!

Over 2,000 seafood lovers will join us this year for a spectacular feast of crawfish, crab, shrimp, sausage, potatoes and corn featuring entertainment from the city’s top DJs.

Co-founders Clayton Edwards and Christopher Johnson shared more details about this mouthwatering festival.