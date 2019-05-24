Pamela Turner laid to rest as community awaits answers; calls for thorough investigation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON- Dozens of people gathered Thursday to celebrate the life of Pamela Turner, the woman shot and killed by a Baytown police officer last week.

The service took place at Lilly Grove Missionary Baptist Church. Rev. Al Sharpton gave the eulogy and Turner's sister spoke during the service as well.

After the service, there was a news conference where U.S. Rep. Shelia Jackson Lee called for a Department of Justice investigation into the shooting.

The shooting happened around 10:40 p.m. on Monday, May 13th.

In video of the incident, Turner and a Baytown police Officer Juan Delacruz are seen fighting as the officer tried to arrest her for outstanding warrants. Delacruz tased Turner, but she was able to get the taser away and use it on him. He then fired his gun several times, killing her.

He attempted CPR, but it was too late.

Since then, a lot of people have been questioning whether that use of force was necessary, pointing to the fact that Turner suffered from mental illness.

During Thursday's service, Sharpton said he is going to work to make sure this case is investigated properly.

“I want Baytown, Texas to know that this is not something you’re going to brush under the rug and send the policeman back to work," Sharpton said. "If he’s going to work, you better know that we are going to work too on getting justice for Pamela Turner.”

Morning Dose confirmed Delacruz, who is an 11-year veteran of the force, returned to work on Monday, May 20th. He has been placed on administrative duties while the investigation continues.

Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg was scheduled to meet privately with Rev. Al Sharpton to listen to his concerns about the case. “We appreciate and concur with his desire for transparency and that the truth be known," said Ogg.

The incident is under review by the DA's Civil Rights Division. When their investigation is complete, all evidence will be presented to a grand jury to determine whether there will be criminal charges in this case.