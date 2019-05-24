Reward increased to $15K in search for missing 4-year-old Maleah Davis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's been weeks since 4-year-old Maleah Davis went missing, and Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo wants to make sure the public doesn't forget about Maleah. He held a press conference on Thursday to update the public, and to announce an increase in the reward for any information leading to Maleah.

During the conference, Chief Acevedo urged the public to continue to share tips with them on anything they may have seen, or anything they may know. He also made it clear that even though they are continuing their search, they believe it is now a recovery effort to find Maleah's body.

"This little baby that we believe is out there somewhere, we need to get her. We need to get and bring her home. So we're asking for the public to please be on the lookout. Come forward and provide information because she needs to be brought home, and that means a proper burial," Acevedo said.

The chief mentioned during the press conference that Houston Crime Stoppers had pledged a $5,000 reward for any information leading to Maleah. After the news conference, the chief sent out a tweet saying that Maleah's grandmother asked him to announce that family members pledged an additional $10,000, up-ing the total reward to $15,000.

If you know anything, call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS. Remember, you can remain anonymous.

Now authorities are relying so much on the public's help because their main suspect, 26-year-old Derion Vence, is not being cooperative. He reported Maleah missing on the May 4, telling authorities then that a group of men knocked him unconscious and abducted Maleah. That story began to unravel, and Vence was eventually arrested on May 11 and charged with tampering with evidence after police found traces of human remains and blood in his car. Surveillance video also surfaced showing Maleah entering Vence's apartment, but never coming out.