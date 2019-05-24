× Sugar Land student arrested, accused of having bomb-making materials

A 17-year-old Fort Bend ISD student has been arrested on felony charges of possessing materials to make a bomb, according to the teen’s lawyer.

Maximillian Young, a student at Clements High School, was investigated by the districts police department after making comments about bombs to other students,

Young told students he knew how to make bombs that can “shred people apart,” according to court documents.

Police searched Young’s home, and according to documents, found black powder, a metal pipe and other materials that could be used in an explosive.

The suspect was taken into custody May 15, and the school’s principal says no direct threat was ever made toward anyone or the school.

“While we recognize that it is totally necessary that our schools be hypervigilant to keep our children safe, law-enforcement has completely missed the mark in this case,” Young’s lawyer, David S. Hunter, said in a statement sent to Morning Dose. “It appears that law-enforcement has grossly misinterpreted information or has an incomplete investigation in this matter. We look forward to zealously defending our client’s innocence in court.”

