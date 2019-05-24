Sugar Land student arrested, accused of having bomb-making materials
A 17-year-old Fort Bend ISD student has been arrested on felony charges of possessing materials to make a bomb, according to the teen’s lawyer.
Maximillian Young, a student at Clements High School, was investigated by the districts police department after making comments about bombs to other students,
Young told students he knew how to make bombs that can “shred people apart,” according to court documents.
Police searched Young’s home, and according to documents, found black powder, a metal pipe and other materials that could be used in an explosive.
The suspect was taken into custody May 15, and the school’s principal says no direct threat was ever made toward anyone or the school.
“While we recognize that it is totally necessary that our schools be hypervigilant to keep our children safe, law-enforcement has completely missed the mark in this case,” Young’s lawyer, David S. Hunter, said in a statement sent to Morning Dose. “It appears that law-enforcement has grossly misinterpreted information or has an incomplete investigation in this matter. We look forward to zealously defending our client’s innocence in court.”
Clements High School sent this letter to parents :
The safety and security of Clements students are always top priorities. Therefore, I am writing to inform you that a Clements High School student has been arrested on a charge of possession of components of an explosive.
“On the evening of Thursday, May 9, 2019, I was informed about several comments made by a student. These comments suggested the student had access to various combustible materials and had spoken about the capabilities of such materials. I notified the Fort Bend ISD Police Department and they immediately began an investigation with the assistance of other agencies. An arrest was made this morning.
“It is important to note that no direct threat was made towards any individual or the school. Nevertheless, FBISD Police Chief David Rider and I believe it is necessary to inform you about this incident. The investigation into this situation is ongoing and we will continue to do our due diligence in matters related to it. It is also important that our students know that we will always take immediate action when we receive reports that involve the safety of our school.
“Chief Rider and I commend the students who reached out to an adult to report their concerns about this matter. Please remind your children to report anything that looks or sounds dangerous or unusual to a trusted adult. They can also call our Student Crime Stoppers Hotline at 281-491-TIPS (8477).
“We appreciate that our students, staff, and parents work together each day to keep our schools safe. Thank you for your continued support of Clements High School.”
Sincerely,
David Yaffie
Principal, Clements High School